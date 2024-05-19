Watch Now
Mudslide closes highway near Carbondale

Posted at 10:20 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 12:30:05-04

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A mudslide caused by a broken irrigation line shut down both directions of Highway 82 Sunday morning.

The Carbondale Fire District said about 300 feet of mud covers the highway around mile marker 14 (Catherine Store).

Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 100 through Carbondale until crews clear the highway.

There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

