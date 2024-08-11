Watch Now
Mudslide closes Colorado Highway 82 south of Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — After an overnight mudslide, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Colorado Highway 82 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

The closure is five miles south of Glenwood Springs. CDOT said an alternate route using County Road 154 is in place.

The mudslide covered nearly a mile of the highway with up to four-foot-deep debris containing rocks and mud.

Crews have been working since early Sunday morning, trying to clear the road, cutting a trench through the rocky debris to allow water to flow away from the flooded area.

There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

Heavy rain fell in the area, creating the slide. More rain is expected Sunday.

