"Move to higher ground": Flash flood warning issued for portions of Larimer County

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of Larimer County Sunday.

The warning area includes Miller Fork, The Retreat, Lookout Mountain, and Crystal Mountain in the Cameron Peak burn area.

A new warning was issued later Sunday for far northern portions of the Cameron Peak burn scar. This includes Pingree Hill, Manhattan, County Road 69, and Elkhorn Creek.

The NWS urged people in these areas to move to higher ground.

Heavy rain over the burn scar area is expected to produce flash flooding. Between 0.8 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen, according to the NWS.

The warning expires at 5:30 p.m.