Mountain View Electric continues to restore power after storm broke about 70 power poles on eastern plains

RUSH, Colo. — More than 70 power lines, almost all of which had snapped in half, were damaged amid snow and strong winds on the eastern plains on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Mountain View Electric Association (MVEA).

Reports of power outages began around 11 p.m. on Monday as a snowstorm rolled over the plains. MVEA Communication Supervisor Sara Muirheid told Denver7 that winds reached 70 mph, breaking dozens of power poles and leaving more than 1,700 customers without power.

Mountain View Electric Association



Since Monday evening, MVEA crews have worked around the clock to restore power and repair the damage, Muirheid said. The rate of replacing the poles has depended on access and if the ground is frozen in that area.

As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, about 40 customers do not have power and just a few power poles remain down, she said.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated crews for their hard work and perseverance in these tough conditions!" MVEA posted on Facebook.

Mountain View Electric Association

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted about the wind on Tuesday, sharing a video of a semi truck nearly toppling over on a highway. The Elbert County Government Facebook page also shared a post about road closures due to downed power lines, plus tips on how to stay safe during power outages.