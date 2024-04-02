Motorcyclist who rode from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes pleads guilty to speed exhibition

DENVER — A motorcyclist who rode from Garden of the Gods to the E-470 exit in Denver pleaded guilty on Monday to speed exhibition as part of a plea deal, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann, 32, of Texas, who also goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube, was arrested in February in Denton County, northwest of Dallas, on a warrant out of El Paso County in Colorado, according to court records obtained by Denver7.

Local News Warrant issued for motorcyclist accused of speeding 150+ mph on I-25 in Colorado Stephanie Butzer

Dietzmann was wanted by the Colorado State Patrol on suspicion of menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and other charges, after uploading a since-deleted video to YouTube which showed him riding a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver at more than 150 mph as he weaved in an out of lanes and between cars along I-25 on Sept. 28, 2023.

That route typically takes an hour to an hour and a half to complete without traffic.

Crime Motorcyclist who rode from Colorado Springs to Denver arrested in Texas Óscar Contreras

Under the plea agreement, Dietzmann will be sentenced to 14 days in jail, time served, He will be ordered to pay a fine of $300 plus court costs and reimburse the state for the cost of his extradition, which is $1,996.08. Both fines must be paid within 24 hours of the agreement taking effect.

Twelve points will be assessed against his license, meaning his license will be revoked by the Department of Revenue, according to the district attorney's office.

The agreement will take effect following Dietzmann's court appearance, which is scheduled for April 23.