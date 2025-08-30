Motorcyclist who fled Loveland traffic stop dies in crash with SUV moments later

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland said a motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop was killed after the 37-year-old man crashed into an SUV moments later Friday evening.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. near Eisenhower Boulevard and Denver Avenue and left the SUV driver with minor injuries and a heavily damaged vehicle, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Shortly before the crash, a Larimer County deputy attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, who was observed traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed near E. 7th Street and Boise Avenue, police said.

Police said the rider fled, and deputies terminated the stop after losing sight of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies, where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

Police said the 37-year-old man was a habitual traffic offender whose license was revoked.

Police said reckless motorcycle operation is becoming more common in Loveland, with reports coming in daily.