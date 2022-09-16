Motorcyclist remains in critical condition after crash involving RTD bus in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A motorcyclist remains in critical condition after he was involved in a crash with a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus in Boulder Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill.

Investigators say the bus was making a westbound turn on to Lee Hill from northbound Broadway, while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Broadway.

The motorcyclist — a 37-year-old man — was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The bus driver remained on scene and was not injured.

There were three people onboard the bus at the time of the crash, but no one was injured, according to police.

Boulder police are searching for witnesses who may have seen the crash, or video surveillance that may have captured it. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Shepherd at 303-419-9943 or Officer Bergh at 720-648-0546 and reference case 22-9246,

The department would also like to thank the community member who helped officers perform life-saving efforts at the scene. Those community members, or other witnesses, who need support are encouraged to call the Victim Services Unit at 303-441-4048.