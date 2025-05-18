Motorcyclist killed in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at W. 92nd Avenue and Perry Street.

Police said the crash involved a single-occupant vehicle and a motorcyclist.

The motorcycle rider was killed in the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Westminster Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the decedent's identity once it has been determined and the next of kin has been notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.