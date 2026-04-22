Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 55‑year‑old motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash on Colorado State Highway 93 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:48 p.m. near milepost 4, west of Arvada, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the male rider of the motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in a collision, with the rider impacting the truck during the crash.

After the collision, the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident shut down the northbound lanes for hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CSP dispatch at (303) 239‑4501 and reference case 1A261161.