Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Aurora

Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 01, 2023
DENVER — A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Helena Street and involved an SUV.

According to police, a man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on E. Mexico Ave. when he collided with an Infiniti FX35 turning left from westbound Mexico onto S. Helena St.

Police said the man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The identification of the deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once they have been positively identified and their next of kin has been notified.

The 18-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved and are working to determine speeds before the crash.

Police said this is the 12th traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora.

