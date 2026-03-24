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Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 in Denver

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Denver7
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DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday.

The incident occurred on Interstate 25, close to the Park Avenue exit ramp.

At the scene, police pronounced the motorcyclist deceased.

The crash blocked the HOV lane for some time.

Currently, the cause and contributing factors are still under investigation.

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