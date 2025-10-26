Motorcyclist killed in Nederland crash involving sedan

NEDERLAND, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a sedan Saturday afternoon in Nederland, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 3:47 p.m. near East State Highway 119 and East Street.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

There have been no reports of arrests or citations.

Multiple agencies responded, and the highway was closed for two hours while the investigation was underway.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.