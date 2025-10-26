Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Nederland crash involving sedan

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 26, 9am
Boulder County Sheriff's Office
Posted

NEDERLAND, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a sedan Saturday afternoon in Nederland, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 3:47 p.m. near East State Highway 119 and East Street.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

There have been no reports of arrests or citations.

Multiple agencies responded, and the highway was closed for two hours while the investigation was underway.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.