Motorcyclist killed in downtown Denver crash

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Saturday morning.

The incident occurred sometime before 7:45 a.m. in the area of 14th and Blake streets in downtown Denver.

According to police, it is unclear whether another vehicle was involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the roadway for hours but later reopened it.

