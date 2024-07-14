Motorcyclist killed in Douglas County Crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Douglas County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. on S. Perry Park Road, northwest of Larkspur.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Perry Park Road when they collided with a truck.

The motorcyclist did not survive. Their identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies closed both directions of S. Perry Park Road in the area for an investigation. There was no estimated time for its reopening.