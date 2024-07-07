Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Denver crash Saturday night

KMGH
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 07, 2024

Denver — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of E. 19th Avenue and Broadway.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not said how the crash occurred.

