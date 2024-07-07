Motorcyclist killed in Denver crash Saturday night

Denver — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of E. 19th Avenue and Broadway.
Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police have not said how the crash occurred.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.