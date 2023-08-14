Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a SUV in Boulder Saturday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Table Mesa and Tantra Drive.

Police said a Nissan Xterra was driving westbound on Table Mesa and turning south onto Tantra when it collided with a white BMW S1000RR motorcycle driving eastbound on Table Mesa.

The motorcyclist—a 45-year-old male from Aurora—died at the scene. The vehicle driver—a 57-year-old male from Erie—remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. He suffered minor injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle’s speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.