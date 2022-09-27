Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Fort Collins Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Mulberry Street and Peterson Street for a serious crash between a Yamaha motorcycle and a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team was called out to investigate.

At the time, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Mulberry Street, while the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Peterson Street. Investigators determined the pickup truck stopped for the stop sign at the intersection, and while at the intersection, the crash occurred, according to the CRASH Team.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Fort Collins police said. The CRASH Team is investigating if speed was a factor.

“We ask all motorcycle riders to take advantage of protective equipment available and follow all posted speed limits,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

The Larimer County coroner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Authorities would like to talk with another motorcyclist who was riding nearby at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Drew Jurkofsky at 970-221-6869.