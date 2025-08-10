Motorcyclist killed in crash, struck by multiple vehicles on I-25 in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree late Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes between milepost 188 and milepost 192.

CSP said a motorcyclist was found deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Troopers believe that the motorcyclist was struck by multiple vehicles.

They said a few drivers remained at the scene. However, no citations have yet been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.