Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in crash, struck by multiple vehicles on I-25 in Lone Tree

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 10, 9am
generic csp3.png
Posted
and last updated

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree late Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes between milepost 188 and milepost 192.

CSP said a motorcyclist was found deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Troopers believe that the motorcyclist was struck by multiple vehicles.

They said a few drivers remained at the scene. However, no citations have yet been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.