Motorcyclist killed in crash involving several vehicles on I-70 in Denver

Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 04, 2023
DENVER — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 70 in Denver Saturday.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Sheridan exit. Eastbound I-70 was shut down from Harlen street to Federal Boulevard.

Police said a man on a motorcycle was declared deceased at the scene. No other significant injuries were reported.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

The eastbound lanes remain closed as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

