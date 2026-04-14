Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died Monday night after being thrown from their bike in a collision with a vehicle in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The collision occurred around 8:43 p.m. at the intersection of E. Hampden Avenue and S. Espana Way.

Police said the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The driver is cooperating, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The collision forced the closure of westbound Hampden between S. Genoa and S. Ceylon.

There is no estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time.