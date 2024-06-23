Motorcyclist killed in Brighton crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Prairie Center Parkway.

Police said a 44-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a concrete median at a high rate of speed.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating to determine if there are any additional contributing factors.

The identity of the victim has not been released.