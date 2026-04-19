Motorcyclist killed in Aurora two-vehicle crash

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcycle rider was killed Saturday night in Aurora after a two-vehicle crash, the Aurora Police Department reported.

Police said the motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV collided at the intersection of E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Moline Street around 8:15 p.m.

After the crash, paramedics transported the man on the motorcycle to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His name has not been released.

Meanwhile, police said the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. However, police said they don't suspect speed or intoxication were contributing factors.