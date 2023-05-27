Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash

Posted at 11:05 AM, May 27, 2023
AURORA, Colo — Police in Aurora are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left the rider dead Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Smith and Chambers.

The crash involved the motorcycle and a second vehicle, police said.

In a department tweet, police said it’s unknown if there are additional injuries.

No other details were released.

Smith Road between Airport and Chambers is closed.

