Motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo — Police in Aurora are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left the rider dead Saturday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Smith and Chambers.
The crash involved the motorcycle and a second vehicle, police said.
In a department tweet, police said it’s unknown if there are additional injuries.
No other details were released.
Smith Road between Airport and Chambers is closed.
