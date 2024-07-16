Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash at US 287 and Isabel Road in Boulder County

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Motorcyclist death at US 287 and Isabel Road
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 16, 2024

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash along US 287 in Boulder County on Tuesday evening.

Alongside Lafayette Fire Rescue, Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of US 287 and Isabel Road around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening. Colorado State Patrol, Boulder County's Sheriff's Office, Erie Police Department and Lafayette Police Department also responded to the scene.

When they arrived, crews found that the driver of a Mazda SUV and a motorcyclist had collided. Based on the preliminary information, investigators believe the motorcyclist disregarded a traffic signal and hit the rear door on the driver's side of the SUV. The crash started a fire, which engulfed the car, Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

Motorcyclist death at US 287 and Isabel Road
Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of US 287 and Isabel Road on July 15, 2024. A motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver escaped through the passenger door.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The intersection was closed during the investigation.

No other details are immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 16, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help