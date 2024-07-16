Motorcyclist dies in crash at US 287 and Isabel Road in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash along US 287 in Boulder County on Tuesday evening.

Alongside Lafayette Fire Rescue, Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of US 287 and Isabel Road around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening. Colorado State Patrol, Boulder County's Sheriff's Office, Erie Police Department and Lafayette Police Department also responded to the scene.

When they arrived, crews found that the driver of a Mazda SUV and a motorcyclist had collided. Based on the preliminary information, investigators believe the motorcyclist disregarded a traffic signal and hit the rear door on the driver's side of the SUV. The crash started a fire, which engulfed the car, Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

Mountain View Fire Rescue Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of US 287 and Isabel Road on July 15, 2024. A motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver escaped through the passenger door.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The intersection was closed during the investigation.

No other details are immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 16, 11am