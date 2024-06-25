Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after speeding, crashing into fence in Loveland, police say

Lance Hernandez, Denver7
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 25, 2024

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 63-year-old man died at a hospital after he crashed on W. Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland on Friday morning, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. that morning, the Loveland Emergency Communications Center received a report of a motorcycle crash near W. Eisenhower Boulevard and N. Roosevelt Avenue.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on W. Eisenhower Boulevard, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a fence. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The police department said the man was not wearing a helmet. Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release his identity and the official cause of death at a later time.

Anybody who has information about this crash is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

