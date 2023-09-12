Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash outside Town Center at Aurora shopping mall

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died two days after he was struck by a driver near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall on Friday.

Around 4:26 p.m. that afternoon, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a crash along the 400 block of S. Abilene Street, on the southwest side of the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall.

Based on their investigation, police said a man had been riding a motorcycle northbound on S. Abilene Street when he was hit by the driver of a Honda SUV, which was turning left out of the mall parking lot.

Both the driver and motorcyclist were transported to a local hospital.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 12, 11am

The motorcyclist died of his injuries on Sunday afternoon, police said. The driver was treated and released. Neither has been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Police said they are investigating the driver's left turn violation as a possible contributing factor to the crash, as well as the motorcyclist's speed. However, the crash remains under investigation.

This is the 45th traffic-related fatality in 2023 in Aurora.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.