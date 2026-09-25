Motorcyclist dead after crash along Highway 285 north of Fairplay

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead following a crash along Highway 285 on Friday.

According to CSP, the crash, which occurred north of the Fairplay area, happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman riding a motorcycle was heading northbound and attempted to pass a vehicle in the left lane. The motorcycle hit a Lexus SUV heading southbound, and then the vehicle it was passing.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity will be released at a later date.

The two drivers did not sustain any injuries and are cooperating with the investigation.

Highway 285 was closed Friday afternoon between Park County Road 60 and Geneva Creek while the investigation continues.