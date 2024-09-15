Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Motorcycle rider killed in Northglenn crash

crash.png
Denver7
crash.png
Posted

THORNTON, Colo. — A motorcyclist lost their life in a collision involving another vehicle in Northglenn Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near E. 112th Avenue and Fox Run Parkway.

Northglenn police confirmed the motorcycle rider was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.