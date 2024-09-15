Motorcycle rider killed in Northglenn crash

THORNTON, Colo. — A motorcyclist lost their life in a collision involving another vehicle in Northglenn Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near E. 112th Avenue and Fox Run Parkway.
Northglenn police confirmed the motorcycle rider was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Nordstrom teams up with nonprofit to give 350 pairs of shoes to Denver elementary students
Proposition 129 could change delivery of veterinary care in Colorado
Trump promises 'large deportations' in Aurora during Friday press conference
The transition back into society after incarceration is difficult. A Castle Rock woman is trying to ease it
Cherry Creek School District taps college students to address teacher shortage
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.