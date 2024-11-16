Motorcycle rider killed in Denver crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left the rider dead early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred on the ramp from Interstate 225 to southbound Interstate 25, according to a Denver police X post at 2:54 a.m.
The rider, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Details as to what caused the crash were not released.
