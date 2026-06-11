Motorcycle involved in fatal Aurora crash on East Iliff Avenue wasn't stolen, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police now say the motorcycle involved in a fatal crash on East Iliff Avenue on May 30 wasn't stolen, as initially reported.

"The VIN was so close to an identical stolen motorcycle that the national database pulled up a hit for the matching stolen motorcycle," police wrote in an update Thursday.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling west on E. Iliff Avenue when a Honda CR-V that was traveling east made northbound turn onto S. Idalia Street and struck the motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle and the woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to hospitals, where the man was later pronounced dead, the update said.

The woman is now in stable condition, police said.

The Honda "fled the scene" and was later found abandoned nearby, according to police. Aurora PD did not provide an update on that driver in Thursday's update, but said no one was in custody.

Police said speed may have contributed the crash, which remains under investigation.