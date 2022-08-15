LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A motor home slammed into the side of the Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the Winchell's located at 6801 W Colfax Ave. in Lakewood. Video from AirTracker7 shows the motor home slammed into the side of the donut shop.

West Metro Fire Rescue initially said no one inside the donut shop was injured, however, Ty Countryman, the Lakewood Police Department public information officer, later confirmed there were multiple people inside the Winchell's who were hurt, including a man who was sitting at a table directly hit by the vehicle and thrown across the room. WMFR said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The owners at Winchell's confirmed one of their employees had to be taken to the hospital. It's unclear how many patrons were injured in total.

Update & clarification on RV into building at Pierce & Colfax: there was one person in the RV- the driver- taken emergent to a local hospital. Other injured person was inside the business, sitting at a table directly hit by the RV. He has non-life threatening injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIkELQLPcZ — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 15, 2022

WMFR confirmed two of the four people who were inside the motor home were injured and taken to the hospital. The driver's injuries are considered serious. Firefighters also rescued a dog, that was not hurt, from inside the motor home.

Motor home slams into Lakewood donut shop

The cause of the crash was not immediately available. Countryman said it appears the motor home was traveling northbound on Pierce Street and tried to make a left on westbound Colfax Avenue. He said "somewhere in that process of the left turn it didn't get completed." Countryman said surveillance video doesn't indicate reckless driving at this time.

WMFR's technical rescue team is on scene to address the structural damage to the building. Crews are working to shore up the area of the building impacted to ensure it's safe to pull the motor home out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.