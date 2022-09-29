Mother faces charges after 12-year-old daughter ingested fentanyl pills, died in Firestone

GREELEY, Colo. — A mother has been charged in connection with her daughter's fentanyl-related death in a Firestone hotel room.

On May 2, emergency personnel responded to the hotel, where they found a 12-year-old girl who was not responsive, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The child was transported to Longs Peak Hospital and then to Children’s Hospital in Aurora. She was pronounced deceased on May 7, the district attorney's office said.

She died of complications related to acute fentanyl toxicity, according to an autopsy.

During the investigation, police found that the girl's mother, Mystique Sade Wadena, had been using and dealing fentanyl from her hotel room, the district attorney's office said.

Her three children, who are all minors and not in her legal custody, visited their mother and two of them consumed some of the fentanyl pills, including the 12-year-old, the district attorney's office said.

Wadena was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning.

Detectives with the Firestone Police Department and Weld County Drug Task Force helped in this investigation.