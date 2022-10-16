Mother, son who stopped to fix flat tire along I-25 struck and killed by alleged DUI driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Color. — A flat tire on a highway ended in tragedy for a mother and son.

Amber and Elijah Villarreal were struck by an alleged DUI driver along I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday night after stopping to fix a flat tire. Now, their loved ones are left coping with the sudden loss and helping spread awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

"I still have not processed the whole thing. My stomach turns everyday," said Jazzmin Kennedy. Elijah was her daughter's half-brother.

"He was helping her get back in the car. He takes care of his mom. That's why he was on the side of the road putting the tire back on, trying to fix the situation for his mom, because that's his heart," said Kennedy.

Jazzmin owns "Endless Ink Tattoo" in Denver and is now stepping up to help Amber's two daughters. "There are two young girls that don't have anything to bury their family," she said.

Alexander Kennedy, also a relative of the victims, said they hope to raise money and awareness about the lasting impacts of driving under the influence.

Mother and son struck and killed by alleged DUI driver after stopping to fix flat tire

"Two great lives were actually taken in this process, but it obviously touches so many of us, you know, specifically our family is dealing with a ton, and we hope we can raise awareness inside this community and do something positive," he said.

"Endless Ink Tattoo" is launching a fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses.

If you make an appointment for any 3 x 3 tattoo, the money will go directly to help Amber's two daughters.

You can call (303) 371-2744 or make an appointment through their text line at (720) 583-4492. A black and gray tattoo will be a $100 dollar donation.

A color tattoo will be a $200 dollar donation. You can also donate to the shop directly or give through the family's GoFundMe page.

The driver, Michelle Branch, from Castle Rock was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and booked into Douglas County jail. Branch later posted bond.

Of the fatal crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol from January through July 2022, 21.6% were caused by a driver traveling outside of their designated lane and 18% were caused by a driver getting behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol, marijuana and/or other controlled substances.

