Most Poudre School District schools to release students early this week ahead of high temperatures

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Some Poudre School District schools will be releasing students early the entire week of August 18th.
The school district took to Facebook to say students at their schools will be released two hours early because of forecasted high temperatures in the area.
In a letter published to families on social media, the district said it will re-evaluate the forecast on Wednesday, August 20 to determine if there are any potential changes in the forecast.
The post says if forecasted temperatures fall below 90 degrees, all schools will move to a normal schedule.
The district says any chance on the schedule will come as soon as possible Wednesday.
Below are the schools the district says will operate on early release for the entire week:
- All elementary schools except the Mountain schools
- All middle schools
- Centennial High School
- Polaris Expeditionary Learning School
- Poudre Community Academy
Below are the schools that will operate on a normal schedule:
- Fort Collins High School
- Fossil Ridge High School
- Poudre High School
- Rocky Mountain High School
- Timnath Middle High School
- Wellington Middle High School
- PSD Global Academy
- PSD transition programs
- All Mountain schools
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.