Most Poudre School District schools to release students early this week ahead of high temperatures

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Some Poudre School District schools will be releasing students early the entire week of August 18th.

The school district took to Facebook to say students at their schools will be released two hours early because of forecasted high temperatures in the area.

In a letter published to families on social media, the district said it will re-evaluate the forecast on Wednesday, August 20 to determine if there are any potential changes in the forecast.

The post says if forecasted temperatures fall below 90 degrees, all schools will move to a normal schedule.

The district says any chance on the schedule will come as soon as possible Wednesday.

Below are the schools the district says will operate on early release for the entire week:

All elementary schools except the Mountain schools

All middle schools

Centennial High School

Polaris Expeditionary Learning School

Poudre Community Academy

Below are the schools that will operate on a normal schedule: