Mosquitos in Boulder County test positive for West Nile virus

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Mosquitos from a trap near Erie have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) announced Thursday.

The virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most infections are mild, according to BCPH, but more serious infections can cause:



Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

Meningitis (inflammation of the brain's lining)

Loss of vision

Paralysis

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Death

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, while one in 150 infected people develop a serious illness.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include:



Fever

Extreme fatigue

Headache

Body aches

Skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes occasionally

Symptoms will typically appear three to 14 days after infection, according to BCPH. There is no treatment, cure or human vaccination.

“Unfortunately, wet weather followed by high temperatures creates an ideal environment for mosquitos to breed,” said Lane Drager, BCPH consumer protection program coordinator, in a statement. “Over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer, take time to protect yourself, your family and your community from West Nile virus.”

To protect yourself, BCPH is urging residents to remember "the 4Ds," which are:



Use DEET-enhanced insect repellent or alternative

Dress in long sleeves and pants

Avoid the outdoors from dusk until dawn

Drain any standing water that's outside of your home

Anyone who begins showing symptoms of WNV is urged to contact their health care provider.

Mosquito season typically runs from late April through mid-October or the first freeze in the fall.

For more information on the virus or mosquito activity in Boulder County, click here.