Mosquitos captured in two areas of Weld County test positive for West Nile Virus

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Mosquitos captured in two areas of Weld County have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the county announced Thursday.

According to county officials, a Weld County Health Department contractor monitors mosquito traps in three zones — the Greeley, Evans, Kersey, LaSalle area (Zone 1), the Johnstown, Milliken and Platteville area (Zone 2), and the Firestone, Dacono and Fort Lupton area (Zone 3). The county announced on Thursday that mosquitos trapped in Zones 2 and 3 tested positive for the virus.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The number of Culex mosquitos, which carry WNV, is increasing, according to the county.

No human cases of WNV have been reported in Weld County, but health officials "expect this to change as the Culex mosquito season continues to expand with the hot weather in July and August," Weld County said in its release Thursday.

“The increasing hot weather often leads to favorable conditions for the Culex mosquito that carries West Nile virus,” said Jason Chessher, executive director of the Weld County Health Department, in a statement. “The public needs to be vigilant because West Nile Virus has a permanent summer presence in Colorado.”

WNV symptoms can appear three to 14 days after infection. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness, and rash. However, most infected people don't exhibit symptoms, according to Weld County officials. Those with WNV symptoms should seek medical help immediately.

In order to prevent mosquito bites, Weld County urges residents and visitors to follow the four Ds:



DRAIN standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys and puddles.

DUSK and DAWN are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Other repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol are also effective against mosquitoes. Always follow the product label instructions carefully.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants, and a hat, in areas where mosquitoes are active.