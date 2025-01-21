More than 6K Xcel Energy customers lost power around Silverthorne Tuesday morning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A power outage impacted more than 6,000 customers in the Silverthorne area Tuesday morning as temperatures crept up into the single-digits.

According to Xcel Energy's outage map, two outages affected 6,654 customers in Silverthorne and Dillon as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Around 10:30 a.m., those outages disappeared from the map, indicating power had been restored.

The outages started around 8 a.m.

Xcel Energy

Early this morning, temperatures — not including wind chill — dipped below -15 degrees in Silverthorne.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division is working with Xcel Energy to determine how the outage started.

Silverthorne Elementary School is closed on Tuesday due to this outage. Multiple businesses in the area have also closed for the day.