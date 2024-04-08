More than 500 guinea pigs rescued from Colorado-based breeder

DENVER — A Fort Collins animal rescue is in need of foster families after more than 500 guinea pigs were rescued from a Colorado-based breeder.

According to Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue, the breeder could not care for the guinea pigs and contemplated feeding them to birds of prey. The animals were kept in Tupperware storage totes and lacked food and water.

Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue

Many of the guinea pigs have health issues, including a "widespread" infestation of ringworm and mites, according to Cavies and Canines.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the owner, whose circumstances drastically changed following the passing of their spouse," said Natalie Riggs, director of Cavies and Canines, in a statement. "Our rescue is grateful for the opportunity to step in and remove these guinea pigs from their unfortunate situation.”

Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue said a majority of the female guinea pigs are likely pregnant. The rescue expects the rescued population to grow by an additional 400 guinea pigs.

Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue

Rescue officials are urgently looking to place their current guinea pigs in foster or permanent homes in order to make space for the newcomers. Cavies and Canines is also asking for volunteers and monetary donations.

“Our biggest needs right now are for transport volunteers to bring guinea pigs to other rescues across the nation, and donations for the serious neglect cases’ medical care,” said Riggs in a statement.

If you are interested in fostering, adopting or volunteering, follow this link.