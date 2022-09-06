More than 30 schools in Denver will release students early due to heat Wednesday, Thursday

DENVER — More than 30 schools in Denver Public Schools will release students early — or have canceled school altogether — on Wednesday and Thursday as unseasonable temperatures reach into the upper 90s.

Some of the schools do not have air conditioning.

Near-record, and even possibly record-breaking, heat will continue around Colorado through much of this week. Around the Front Range, unseasonable temperatures will stay in the upper 90s, with some places on the eastern plains reaching up to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder.

This is about 12 to 18 degrees above normal for this time of year, the NWS reported.

The following schools are early release Wednesday and Thursday:



Asbury Elementary

Cory Elementary

Cowell Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Stedman Elementary

University Park Elementary

Ellis Elementary

Bradley Elementary

Sabin World School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Carson Elementary

Denison Montessori

Steele Elementary

Bryant Webster Dual Language

McMeen Elementary

Lake Middle School

Polaris Elementary

Traylor Academy

Manual High School

Math and Science Leadership Academy - Rishel

Goldrick Elementary

Doull Elementary

Denver Montessori, (closed only Thursday)

Whittier ECE-8

George Washington High School

West Middle School

West High School

The following schools will be closed for a full day due to the heat:



Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Each school will communicate these altered schedules with students' parents and guardians.

All DPS schools without air conditioning have industrial fans and portable air conditioners, plus other resources, to keep the buildings cool, DPS said.

In 2020, Denver voters approved a bond that provided air conditioning in 24 of 55 schools that did not have air conditioning as of 2019. Six schools from that list had air conditioning installed in 2021. While nine others were expected to have it installed by the end of this summer, supply chain issues slowed this process so only eight schools had the installation partially completed. This will finish this fall, DPS said.

The Thompson School District and the Poudre School District announced Tuesday they were also releasing students two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to high temperatures. Both school districts anticipate a normal schedule for Friday.