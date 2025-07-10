More than 8,000 Poudre Valley REA customers without power due to 'transmission line event'

LOVELAND, Colo. — More than 6,000 Poudre Valley REA customers are still without power across Larimer and Weld counties due to a "transmission line event."

The company first reported the outage at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, saying it was affecting more than 10,000 customers. In an update at 9:19 p.m., Poudre Valley REA announced that the outage had grown to 13,000 customers.

"Our crews are on-site and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," the company wrote on X.

Outage alert 8:43pm: we currently have 10,000+ members without service due to a transmission line event. Crews are currently en route & we'll share more information once we hear from them.



— Poudre Valley REA (@PoudreValleyREA) July 10, 2025

Poudre Valley REA said the outage was caused by an issue with the transmission system, which is how the company receives power from its supplier. Poudre Valley REA then delivers power to its customers through distribution lines.

The company is working with its supplier to "resolve the issue & restore service."

At 9:50 p.m., Poudre Valley REA said it had made progress, but roughly 6,000 customers are still without power. That number then jumped again to 8,000 customers without power in an update at 10:31 p.m.

The company's outage map shows the outages are mostly in Weld County, but some Larimer County customers are impacted.

Poudre Valley REA Pictured: Poudre Valley REA's outage map as of 10:16 p.m. on July 9, 2025

It is unclear when power will be restored.

The company wrote, "We understand how frustrating this is and appreciate your patience. We'll continue to share updates as we receive more information."

This is a developing story and will be updated.