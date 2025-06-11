Watch Now
More than 10,000 Xcel Energy customers without power across Denver metro area

DENVER — Dozens of outages across the Denver metro area have left more than 10,000 Xcel Energy customers without power.

Xcel's outage map shows various reported outages. One of the largest outages is impacting 9,770 customers across Arvada, Denver and Westminster.

9,770 without power in Denver, Arvada, Westminster 6-10-25

Another outage has left 978 customers without power in Lakewood.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, and the restoration time varies for each outage.

To view or report an outage, visit Xcel Energy's outage map.

This is a developing story.

