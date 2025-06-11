More than 10,000 Xcel Energy customers without power across Denver metro area

DENVER — Dozens of outages across the Denver metro area have left more than 10,000 Xcel Energy customers without power.

Xcel's outage map shows various reported outages. One of the largest outages is impacting 9,770 customers across Arvada, Denver and Westminster.

Xcel Energy

Another outage has left 978 customers without power in Lakewood.

Power out in the Two Creeks neighborhood in Lakewood… also all the crossing arms between 10th and Colfax are stuck in the down position @DenverChannel #cowx pic.twitter.com/OqegvUCSkm — Jacob Curtis (@JacobCurtis) June 11, 2025

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, and the restoration time varies for each outage.

To view or report an outage, visit Xcel Energy's outage map.

This is a developing story.