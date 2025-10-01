Power restored to Xcel customers near Westminster after crash

UPDATE | Sept. 30, 2025 | Power has been restored to affected Xcel Energy customers, according to the company's outage map. Westminster police said the roadway has reopened.

You can read our original story below.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — More than 200 Xcel Energy customers near Westminster are without power after a crash, according to the company's outage map.

At one point, the outage impacted 1,502 customers across Denver, Federal Heights, Arvada and Westminster. As of 9:58 p.m., 284 customers are still without power.

Xcel Energy Pictured: Xcel Energy's outage map as of 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 30.

According to the Westminster Police Department, two vehicles crashed in the area of Federal Boulevard and 81st Avenue, and one vehicle struck an electrical box. Police said one of the drivers ran off after the crash and has not been located.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to police. The northbound lanes of Federal Boulevard are shut down for a crash investigation.

Xcel crews are en route to evaluate the damage. The company estimates power to be restored around 10:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.