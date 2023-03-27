More relatives of Boulder King Soopers shooting victims sue gun maker

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — More relatives of people shot to death at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre.

A lawyer for relatives of five of the 10 people killed at the Boulder store said Monday that the new lawsuit has been served on the company and will be filed this week in Connecticut, where Sturm, Ruger is based in Fairfield.

The son of a sixth victim filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month over the marketing of the Ruger AR-556 pistol, which looks like a rifle. Both suits seek undisclosed damages.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

The lawsuit comes as a bill advances in the Colorado House of Representatives that would make it easier to sue gun makers.

To date, Colorado is one of only a few states in the U.S. that not only provides liability protections for gun manufacturers and dealers, but also requires those who are suing to pay for the defendant's legal fees if the case is dismissed, known as a fee-switching rule.

Senate Bill 23-168, dubbed the Gun Violence Victims’ Access to Justice and Firearms Industry Accountability Act, would repeal the limitations on product liability actions against firearms manufacturers.

It would also require manufacturers, distributors, importers, marketers, wholesalers or retail sellers of firearms to establish and implement a standard of responsible conduct.

In a marathon weekend session, Colorado lawmakers moved closer toward a final vote on the bill. They also gave final approval to a proposal that will expand the state’s red flag law.