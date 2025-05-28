Moose near Woodland Park chases man, fatally wounding 1 dog and injuring another

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother moose chased a man, fatally wounded one of his dogs and injured another on private property near Woodland Park on Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has reported.

The incident happened on Monday near South Meadows Campground, which is north of Woodland Park.



That day, a man had let his two dogs out of a residence when the mother moose — also called a cow moose — began chasing him. He was able to roll under a car to escape her and witnessed her attacking his dogs.

Afterward, one of the dogs was euthanized due to its injuries and the other remains under the care of a veterinarian, CPW said.

The day prior, the same cow moose also charged at the man's wife, who was able to safely get inside her home.

After the incident, CPW attempted to sedate the moose and her calves to move them to another area, but the animals were seen moving into a more remote and suitable location on their own. To alert visitors, CPW has posted signs in the area to warn them about the moose.

Travis Sauder, CPW assistant area wildlife manager explained that the cow moose was exhibiting "classic protective behavior of its calves."

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” he said. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But it’s important to understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

Moose give birth in the later spring months, typically mid-May through early June. Mothers are extremely protective over their young and are more likely to act aggressively toward people, and especially their dogs, through the summer months.

CPW reported that the state's moose population is growing, with 3,600 of the animals now calling the state home, up for 2,250 in 2013. Their numbers are especially increasing in Teller County, CPW said.

Paired with a growing number of people moving and visiting Colorado, CPW is now stressing the importance of steering clear of wildlife like moose and taking the recommended precautions to stay safe.

“Be sure to give wildlife extra space, especially when they are raising their young," Sauder said. "And it is always best to keep dogs on leashes or in a fenced area to reduce the chances of an incident with wildlife.”

Here are some other safety tips from CPW about moose:

