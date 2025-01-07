Montrose teacher arrested for allegedly engaging in 'inappropriate communications' with student

MONTROSE, Colo. — A Montrose teacher was arrested for allegedly engaging in "inappropriate communications" with a student, according to the Montrose Police Department.

The department said a father reported "[ongoing], inappropriate communications" between his student and a teacher at Colorado West Christian School on Dec. 31, 2024.

Following an investigation, the teacher — 44-year-old Lisa Thyre — was arrested on Jan. 3 for unlawful electronic sexual communications (persuade to meet), unlawful sexual communications (expose or touch), tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence. She was booked into the Montrose County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to Montrose police.

Colorado West Christian School is cooperating with the investigation, according to Montrose PD.

The investigation is ongoing. Montrose police said detectives are working to determine if there are any additional witnesses or information related to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montrose PD at 970-252-5200 or WestCo Dispatch at 970-249-9110.