Montrose man arrested for alleged sexual assault on a child that spanned across 5 years

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Montrose man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child and child abuse, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Matthew Dunham, 37, was arrested Saturday and faces 16 counts of sexual assault on a child and two counts of child abuse.

The sheriff's office said the alleged incidents occurred between January 2018 and July 2023 in Mesa County.

Dunham was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.