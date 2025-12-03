Missing woman, 20, last seen at Park-N-Ride east of Loveland on Nov. 30

EVANS, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman last known to be near a park-n-ride lot east of Loveland.
Kaylee Russell, 20, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 near the Loveland/Johnstown Park-N-Ride, according endangered missing alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The parking lot is near Highway 402 and Interstate 25.
According to a CBI, law enforcement is concerned about her safety.
She is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a black hoodie, tan pants and brown slippers.
CBI also provided a description of a vehicle associated with Russell. It is not clear if it is her vehicle. The car is a black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with license plate 788-0903. It has a GreeleyNissan.com sticker on the rear window.
Anybody who sees Russell is asked to call 911 or the Evans Police Department at 970-350-9600.
Denver7 has contacted the Evans Police Department to learn more about this case and the vehicle from the alert. We will update this page once we have more information.
