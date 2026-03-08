Missing snowmobiler found dead in Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A missing snowmobiler was found dead in avalanche debris in Summit County Sunday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A Flight for Life helicopter crew found the man after he was reported missing Saturday in the Boss Basin area near Resolution Creek, south of Ptarmigan Pass.

His identity has not been released.

The CAIC said the slide was two feet deep, near treeline on a northeast slope.

Starting-zone angles were 33 to 36 degrees.

CAIC staff will investigate the site and release a full report later.

Considerable avalanche danger has been reported in the zone where the avalanche occurred.