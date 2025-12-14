Missing Pitkin County teenager found deceased near Woody Creek

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Pitkin County teenager who was reported missing earlier this month was found deceased Saturday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Stephen Bull, 19, was located near Upper River Road in Woody Creek, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined.

Bull was reported missing after he was last seen in the Woody Creek area in the late afternoon of Dec. 2.

His body was located following a multi-agency search, with support from Mountain Rescue Aspen crews, as well as canine teams, drones, and searchers on the ground.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to Bull’s family and thanked them for their cooperation.

The community is encouraged to seek support through the Aspen Hope Center and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.