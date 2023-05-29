Missing mother, 4 kids from Texas may be in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother and her four children from El Paso, Texas have been reported missing and may be in the Colorado Springs area, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI alert, the family was last seen along the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso on May 26 around 6 p.m.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The mother was identified as Jennifer Carmony, 42. She was described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

CBI said Carmony is considered a suspect in the family's disappearance.

Her kids were identified as:



Aidan Williams, 16 (white male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 110 pounds)

Isabella Williams, 14 (white female standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds)

Audrit Williams, 12 (white male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds)

Michael Carmony, 4 (white male standing 3 feet, 4 inches tall, 35 pounds)

Investigators believe the family could be in the Colorado Springs area, according to the CBI.

The family may be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Expedition bearing Texas license plate LYC2812.

No other details were immediately available.

