Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing mother, 4 kids from Texas may be in Colorado Springs area

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing texas family.jpg
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 14:09:45-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother and her four children from El Paso, Texas have been reported missing and may be in the Colorado Springs area, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI alert, the family was last seen along the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso on May 26 around 6 p.m.

missing texas family.jpg

The mother was identified as Jennifer Carmony, 42. She was described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

CBI said Carmony is considered a suspect in the family's disappearance.

Her kids were identified as:

  • Aidan Williams, 16 (white male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 110 pounds)
  • Isabella Williams, 14 (white female standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds)
  • Audrit Williams, 12 (white male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds)
  • Michael Carmony, 4 (white male standing 3 feet, 4 inches tall, 35 pounds)

Investigators believe the family could be in the Colorado Springs area, according to the CBI.
The family may be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Expedition bearing Texas license plate LYC2812. 

No other details were immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 29, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know